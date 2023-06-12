West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of WJRYY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

