Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 831,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.41. 16,302,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414,979. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

