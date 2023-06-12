Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 67 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $806.40. The stock had a trading volume of 176,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,676. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $831.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $774.77 and its 200 day moving average is $717.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.



