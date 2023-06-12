4,070 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.9 %

CW traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.14. 220,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.