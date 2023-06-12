Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 653 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 71,578 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,013,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

