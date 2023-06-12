Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $686,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

PFG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 838,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,517. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

