Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $894,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.52. 496,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

