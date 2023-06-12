Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gartner were worth $81,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.34. 407,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

