Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.18. 580,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $151.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.