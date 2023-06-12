Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 191 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $453.51. 781,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,259. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

