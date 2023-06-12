Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 162,259 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.87. 722,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.34 and a 200-day moving average of $470.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

