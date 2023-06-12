Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 9,983 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,314,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,034,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. 152,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,024. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

