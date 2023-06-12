Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $688,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 443,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after purchasing an additional 63,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $5.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.07. 133,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,560. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 902 shares of company stock valued at $158,550. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

