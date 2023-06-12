Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $761,725. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,028,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,223. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.