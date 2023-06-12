Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 891,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $333,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 891,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,671 shares of company stock valued at $939,469. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.42. 228,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $838.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.