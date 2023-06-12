Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.