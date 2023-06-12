Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,762 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,762 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.04. 748,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.98.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

