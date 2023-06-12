Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 72,473 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,453,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $74,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,475,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,457. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

