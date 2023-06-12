Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,586 Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

