Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $113,000 Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 855,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,936. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,599.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

