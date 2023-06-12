Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tilray by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tilray by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.67. 18,786,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,150,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

