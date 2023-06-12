Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 21.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in 23andMe by 64.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

23andMe Stock Down 2.6 %

ME traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,477. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

23andMe Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

