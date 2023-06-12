Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,043 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Upland Software by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 383,045 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 224,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

