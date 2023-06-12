Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $10,393,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Novavax by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,709. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $76.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

