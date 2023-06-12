Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,402 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 493,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CIM traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.32. 1,954,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.52. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.