Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in fuboTV by 16.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in fuboTV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in fuboTV by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of FUBO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 12,375,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,413,206. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Featured Stories

