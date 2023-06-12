Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,107 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 428,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.