Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 907,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 662,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio Price Performance

Shares of TSVT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. 420,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,243. The stock has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 172.80% and a negative return on equity of 60.95%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About 2seventy bio



2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

