Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after buying an additional 290,191 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 700,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $29,284,000.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,686. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.