Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $24,943,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 40.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,290,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 601,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of CRBU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 952,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,073. The firm has a market cap of $284.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.