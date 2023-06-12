Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGRX. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $19.40. 225,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $253.95 million, a PE ratio of 377.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

