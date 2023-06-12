Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

