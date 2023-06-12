Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $45.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of Ovintiv worth $45,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3,630.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after buying an additional 867,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 833.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 842,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 751,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.61. 4,112,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,687. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 5.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

