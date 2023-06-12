Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $42,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,939,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,595,000 after acquiring an additional 382,969 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.61. The stock had a trading volume of 399,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,050. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

