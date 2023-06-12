8,343 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Stories

