MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 215,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,829. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $747.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

