Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. 177,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

