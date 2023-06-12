497,100 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 497,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.78% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.66. 627,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.