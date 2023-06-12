Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 120,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

GEO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.52. 1,690,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

