Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Holdings Decreased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 353,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,189. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

See Also

