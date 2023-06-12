Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. 127,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,922. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

