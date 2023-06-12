AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AJB. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.85) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.07) to GBX 490 ($6.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of AJB stock traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 320.75 ($3.99). The stock had a trading volume of 492,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,641. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,291.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 326.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340.39. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.07 ($5.02).

Insiders Place Their Bets

AJ Bell Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.09), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($19,877.42). Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.