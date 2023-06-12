Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. 55,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

