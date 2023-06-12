Redrow (LON:RDW) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($4.97) to GBX 440 ($5.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.58) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 558.20 ($6.94).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Trading Up 0.2 %

Redrow stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 492 ($6.12). 518,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 502.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 492.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 894.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Redrow

Redrow Company Profile

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 4,010 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,626.31). 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.