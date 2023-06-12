Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE AUMN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 94,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,743. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 159.09% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

