StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 24,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,474. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,896 shares of company stock valued at $115,029. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

