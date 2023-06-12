Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.12. 115,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

