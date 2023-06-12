Renishaw’s (RSW) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,270 ($40.65) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($43.76) to GBX 3,450 ($42.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Renishaw Stock Performance

RSW traded up GBX 111.95 ($1.39) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,145.95 ($51.54). 44,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,551. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,238 ($40.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,482.72 ($55.73). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,780.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,860.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,543.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

