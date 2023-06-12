The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,580 at UBS Group

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.32) to GBX 4,580 ($56.94) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.94) to GBX 5,100 ($63.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.94) to GBX 4,800 ($59.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($59.05) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,617 ($57.40).

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:BKG traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,991 ($49.61). The stock had a trading volume of 155,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,705. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 971.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,234.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,116.55. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($38.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,549 ($56.55).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

