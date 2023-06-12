WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY stock remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Friday. 10,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,478. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
