WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY stock remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Friday. 10,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,478. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

